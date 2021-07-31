Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

