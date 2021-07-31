Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

NYSE:PANW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $405.16. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

