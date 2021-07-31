Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

