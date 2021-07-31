Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 8,456 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

