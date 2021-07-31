Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 12,330 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Air Lease stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

