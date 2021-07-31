Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

