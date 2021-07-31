Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $576,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sun Communities by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $196.11 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

