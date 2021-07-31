Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 325,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,975,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

