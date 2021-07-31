Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $547,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,219 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

NYSE:MDC opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.