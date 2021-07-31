Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after buying an additional 3,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,554,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,586.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,420 shares of company stock worth $5,318,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

