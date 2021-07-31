Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 142 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.96. 446,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,917. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

