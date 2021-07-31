Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 515 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. 1,782,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

