Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,075. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

