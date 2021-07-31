Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.50. 3,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 411,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Passage Bio by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

