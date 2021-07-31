Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 36,150 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,185,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,118. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

