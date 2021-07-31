Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.50% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after purchasing an additional 666,334 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. 271,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,603. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.