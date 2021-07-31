Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 12,318 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,287,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,065,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 363,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.36. 46,210,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,313,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

