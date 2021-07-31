Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 13,438,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,187,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.