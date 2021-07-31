Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $9.39 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.19. 2,381,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,484. The stock has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

