Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for approximately 4.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.45% of WestRock worth $63,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,254,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,465. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

