Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,748 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,925 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,069 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.84. 3,067,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.