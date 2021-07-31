PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

PYPL stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

