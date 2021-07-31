PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. PayPal updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.070 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $275.53 on Friday. PayPal has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
