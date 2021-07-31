PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. PayPal updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $275.53 on Friday. PayPal has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

