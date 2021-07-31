Peel Hunt Upgrades Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MBPFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

MBPFF opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

