Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after buying an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

