Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.27.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$41.24 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.70.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

