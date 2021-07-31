Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $13,970,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $549.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $567.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $220.33 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.30.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

