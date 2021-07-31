Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $88.60. 409,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,393. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.