People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,825 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 18,606,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

