Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after buying an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 112,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.86 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $835.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

