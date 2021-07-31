Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.31 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 578,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89. Perficient has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

