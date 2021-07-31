Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $746,578.98 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $269.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.