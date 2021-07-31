Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $746,578.98 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $37,718.40.
- On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94.
- On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.
- On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.
- On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.
- On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.
- On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.
Shares of PFMT stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $269.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of -0.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
