Performant Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 677% compared to the average daily volume of 658 call options.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 1,064,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,749. The firm has a market cap of $269.03 million, a P/E ratio of 122.50 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFMT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

