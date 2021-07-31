PerkinElmer, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PKI. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.