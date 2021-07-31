Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,954. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

