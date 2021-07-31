Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,967. Pershing Square Tontine has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $10,149,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 238,966 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,394,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $3,602,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

