PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.72. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 171,349 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
