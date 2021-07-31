PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PHSC opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.29) on Friday. PHSC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £2.94 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.90.

In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

