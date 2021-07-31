Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Phunware alerts:

PHUN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Phunware by 118.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.