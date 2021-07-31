Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 187,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,154,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,571,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,762,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $417,065,000 after acquiring an additional 184,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

