PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGP remained flat at $$11.15 during midday trading on Friday. 32,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,140. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.