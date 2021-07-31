Piper Sandler Comments on Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

