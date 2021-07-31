Piper Sandler Weighs in on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for QCR in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $777.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.