Piper Sandler Weighs in on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 69,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

