PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $98.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of PJT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

