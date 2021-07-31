PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,957. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

