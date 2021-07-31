Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAA. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 640,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after buying an additional 184,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

