Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 2.22. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

