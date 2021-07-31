Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Plantronics stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

