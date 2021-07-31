Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.61% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Plantronics updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

NYSE:POLY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. 932,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,654. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Plantronics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.